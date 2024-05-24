Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

2023 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

Annual Financial Report 2023

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2023 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganenergysolutions.com shortly.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism. The Annual Financial Report will also be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Energy Solutions plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 21stJune 2024 at 12.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366