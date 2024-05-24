Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
24.05.24
08:01 Uhr
0,021 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.05.2024 | 16:36
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Notice of AGM

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

2023 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

  • Annual Financial Report 2023
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2023 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganenergysolutions.com shortly.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism. The Annual Financial Report will also be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Energy Solutions plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 21stJune 2024 at 12.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

-ENDS-

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.