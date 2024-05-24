On 15th May in Geneva, Switzerland, NYO3 hosted the 2024 NYO3 Global Anti-Aging Brand Launch Event at Vitafoods Europe and officially established a strategic partnership with the renowned Norwegian anti-aging research center, NO-Age. They introduced the new premium anti-aging brand, 'Ageless', and launched their first product, NYO3 Ageless MAXI-COLLAGEN Advanced Micro-Tripeptide, marking a new era in anti-aging solutions.

Ageless, building an effective pipeline from scientific research to helpful products for consumers.

NO-Age, a leading human aging research center in Norway, brings together experts from 13 countries to collaborate on cutting-edge academic research and fosters the anti-aging industry cooperation. The four co-founding members, Prof. Jon Storm-Mathisen, Prof. Hilde Nilsen, Prof. Linda H Bergersen, and Prof. Evandro Fang, are globally recognized anti-aging scientists with a focus on advanced medical technologies and laboratory-based anti-aging research.

NYO3 and NO-Age are sharing the same goal, to empower people to live longer, healthier, and more meaningful lives. During the event, cooperation between NYO3 and NO-AGE can build an effective pipeline from scientific research to helpful products for consumers. Ageless follows the concept of "anti-aging starting from within, full-cycle cell anti-aging" and aims to create a "health management ecosystem against aging" for all humanity.

MAXI-COLLAGEN Advanced Micro-Tripeptide Won the Monde Selection Gold Award

The Ageless product includes three series, exogenous anti-aging, endogenous cell anti-aging, and day-night anti-aging, with over 20 anti-aging supplements. Starting from the mechanism of cell regeneration, it achieves full-cycle cell anti-aging from the inside out.

At the launch event, the new product MAXI-COLLAGEN Advanced Micro-Tripeptide stunned the audience with its skincare and nutritional synergy development concept. The micro-particle technology accelerates absorption with homogenizing effective ingredients into functional microparticles at the nano-level as the average particle size of 1-3µm, one-ninth the size of a red blood cell. This bypasses physical digestion in the body and quickly initiates absorption biochemical processes.

Notably, Ageless received the prestigious Monde Selection Gold Award at the World Food Quality Evaluation Conference, certified its research strength and exceptional quality.

Ageless will uphold its core value of product research innovation, continuing to explore the anti-aging potential in natural nutrition, and driving global health aging processes with groundbreaking life-science advancements.

