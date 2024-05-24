China's cumulative PV capacity has surpassed 670 GW. The nation deployed approximately 60. 5 GW of new solar in the first four months of 2024, including 14. 37 GW in April alone. The China National Energy Administration (NEA) has said that the nation deployed 14. 37 GW of solar in April 2024. Newly installed PV capacity reached 60. 5 GW in the January-April period. By the end of April, the country's cumulative installed power generation capacity stood at approximately 3. 01 TW, up 14. 1% year on year, with solar accounting for around 670 GW of the total, up 52. 4% year on year. Total installed ...

