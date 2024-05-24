Developer Loop Energia has built a 1. 2 MW offgrid solar plant that now serves a center-pivot irrigation system in the Brazilian state of Bahia. The project reportedly enables local farmers to double soybean harvesting by achieving considerable savings through significantly lower diesel consumption. From pv magazine Brazil Brazilian cotton producer Sementec's Dom Perignon farm in São Desidério, Bahia, has doubled its harvest with a pioneering irrigation project powered by solar and thermal energy. The irrigation project was made possible by Brazilian PV project developer Loop Energia. The system ...

