In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, explains that the solar cycle does tend to increase the earth's average annual extra-terrestrial irradiance, but only by a very small amount. It also explains that, while the annual cycle of extra-terrestrial irradiance causes a steady, predictable and significant 3. 5% change through the seasonal cycle, the peak of the 11-year cycle of solar activity causes a smaller, more sporadic and unpredictable set of fluctuations. The powerful solar storms of May 2024 were a sign of the sun's increasing activity as it nears the peak of its ...

