Aflac: 6 Reasons to Consider Getting Your Teeth Straightened

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Misaligned teeth can be more than an aesthetic problem. They can also lead to numerous health issues, from poor oral health to worse digestion and even breathing problems. Fortunately, orthodontic insurance can help you cover the cost of devices that straighten your teeth. Additionally, dental insurance with no waiting period can help you immediately resolve any issues your misaligned teeth may have caused. Since the right policies can make straightening your teeth more affordable, this article will discuss six reasons to consider getting your teeth straightened as soon as possible.

1. Get healthier teeth and gums

Crooked, misaligned teeth can lead to increased bacterial buildup, cracked or damaged teeth, faster wear on your teeth, gum recession, and more. Straightening crooked teeth reduces your risk for many of these issues. This can lead to healthier gums and can help prevent gum disease.

2. Improve aesthetic appearance

Straight, aligned teeth can look more attractive when smiling and talking. Therefore, straightening crooked teeth may boost self-esteem and self-confidence, especially when paired with strong oral hygiene to maintain healthy teeth.

3. Improve digestion and eating

Crooked teeth and a misaligned jaw can make chewing food properly much harder. This makes eating less pleasant and worsens digestion since chewing is a key part of the digestion process by helping to break down food. Straightening your teeth can help with digestion and restore your ability to chew food properly and efficiently.

4. Reduce jaw pain and headaches

Misaligned teeth can place extra strain on your jaw muscles. This strain can cause jaw pain and tension headaches. It could even lead to temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders that make it difficult and painful to use your jaw. Straightening your teeth properly balances your bite, reducing jaw strain and relieving pain and headaches.

5. Enhance breathing and sleep

Improper jaw positioning can restrict your breathing by shrinking the size of your airway. This increases your chances of snoring and even developing obstructive sleep apnea, which can drastically harm your sleep. By aligning your teeth, you can maximize airflow into your lungs and get better sleep at night.

6. Save money in the long run

Failing to straighten teeth can lead to issues that require procedures like root canals, fillings, or even implants or surgery. Even with dental insurance, the cost of all those procedures can be higher. Investing in straightening your teeth costs money, but it also alleviates issues that could lead to much more costly and stressful dental problems down the road.

The bottom line

A straight, even smile doesn't just look great, but can also help make you happier and healthier. Aligning your teeth can improve tooth and gum health, help with chewing and digestion, reduce jaw pain and headaches, and restore proper breathing and sleep. All these improvements can lead to a better quality of life and can save you significantly on dental costs in the long run. Therefore, straightening your teeth can be well worth the cost. Speak with an orthodontic professional about your options for getting a straight, well-aligned smile.

