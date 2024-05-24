Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production report for April 2024

Oslo, 24 May 2024



March 2024 April 2024 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (1) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 699 492 675 458 Argentina 1,584 270

1,903 296 Total operated 2,283 762

2,578 754 Total equity 1,145 436

1,267 425

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity]: Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Interoil's total daily average operated production in April increased by 295 boepd compared with previous month. This increase is mainly coming from the Argentinean fields whereas Colombia once again experienced a slight reduction of flows.

In Argentina, the operated production increased by 319 boepd, as the gas compressors have arrived allowing more gas flows especially from the Oceano Field in the Santa Cruz assets. The reopening pulling program in the Santa Cruz wells is still ongoing as programmed. In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), the monthly average production reached 30 bopd, a reduction from March figures due to some producing wells waiting for the arrival of some spare parts.

In Colombia, production in Puli C had a modest increment of 3 boepd as the result of the chemical treatment in some wells in Mana, Rio Opia and Ambrosia. In the same line, the Vikingo production experienced a production reduction of around 33 bopd as its downhole equipment might be experiencing an accelerated worn-out due to its current working parameters.

The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil's share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.