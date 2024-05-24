Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (the Company) (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on May 22, 2024:
- Transparency notification from Public Sector Pension Investment Board/PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd.
1. Summary of the notification
Public Sector Pension Investment Board and PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd. reported in a notification dated May 22, 2024, that on May 21, 2024, following a disposal of voting securities, their shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the (lowest) threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On May 21, 2024, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd. owned together 7,316,409 shares with voting rights, representing 2.9995% of the total number of shares issued by the Company (243,921,719), versus 11,951,409 shares representing 4.90% in their previous notification dated July 12, 2023.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board
1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400
Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor London SW1E 5DH
United Kingdom
Date on which the threshold is crossed
May 21, 2024
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Public Sector Pension Investment Board
0
0
0
0.00%
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
11,951,409
7,316,409
0
2.9995%
Subtotal
11,951,409
7,316,409
0
2.9995%
TOTAL
7,316,409
0
2.9995%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial
Expiration date
Exercise period
# voting rights
% voting rights
Settlement
0,00%
TOTAL
0,00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,316,409
2.9995%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada), by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524636818/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com