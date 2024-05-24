Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (the Company) (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on May 22, 2024:

Transparency notification from Public Sector Pension Investment Board/PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd.

1. Summary of the notification

Public Sector Pension Investment Board and PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd. reported in a notification dated May 22, 2024, that on May 21, 2024, following a disposal of voting securities, their shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the (lowest) threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On May 21, 2024, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd. owned together 7,316,409 shares with voting rights, representing 2.9995% of the total number of shares issued by the Company (243,921,719), versus 11,951,409 shares representing 4.90% in their previous notification dated July 12, 2023.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Public Sector Pension Investment Board 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400 Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9 PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd 10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor London SW1E 5DH United Kingdom

Date on which the threshold is crossed

May 21, 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Public Sector Pension Investment Board 0 0 0 0.00% PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd 11,951,409 7,316,409 0 2.9995% Subtotal 11,951,409 7,316,409 0 2.9995% TOTAL 7,316,409 0 2.9995% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise period

or date # voting rights

that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised % voting rights Settlement 0,00% TOTAL 0,00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,316,409 2.9995%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada), by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

