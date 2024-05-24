Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
24.05.24
18:30 Uhr
57,55 Euro
+0,63
+1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,2957,5318:42
57,2957,5318:41
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2024 | 18:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Helsinki, May 24, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki:
OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, June 3, 2024. 

The following securities will be added to the Index: Kamux Corporation (KAMUX),
NoHo Partners Oyj (NOHO), and Viking Line Abp (VIK1V). 

The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is
reviewed semi-annually in June and December. 

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed
from the Index: Remedy Entertainment Oyj (REMEDY), SRV Group Plc (SRV1V), and
SSAB AB ser. B (SSABBH) 

For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index
Methodology. 

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset
classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes
Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income, Global Equity, Green
Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities
for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products
and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides
exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations
worldwide. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.