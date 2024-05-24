RunesFi Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 Testnet and Upcoming Phase 2 Launch

RunesFi , a Premier Infra hub for Runes Protocol on the Bitcoin network, is excited to announce the successful completion of Phase 1 of its incentivized test net, which achieved over $3 million in trading volume. Following this milestone, RunesFi is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of Phase 2 of its testnet.

Phase 1 Testnet Success

RunesFi's Phase 1 testnet has demonstrated robust engagement and significant trading activity, surpassing $3 million in volume. This initial phase has been crucial in refining the platform's capabilities and ensuring a secure and seamless user experience.

Upcoming Phase 2 Testnet

Building on the success of Phase 1, RunesFi is gearing up for the launch of Phase 2 of its testnet . This phase will introduce new features and enhancements designed to further improve the platform's performance and user experience. Participants can look forward to additional incentives and rewards as they contribute to the ongoing development of RunesFi.

Backing from Prominent Venture Capital Firms

RunesFi is proud to announce that it has secured funding from renowned venture capital firms. These investments will support the continued development and expansion of the RunesFi platform, enabling the team to bring innovative DeFi solutions to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Embark on the RunesFi 'Road to TGE' Adventure

This captivating 4-6 week Galxe campaign marks its exciting token launch celebration. Get ready for the Defi Bull run this season in the BTC ecosystem through Runes Protocol. RunesFi aims to build a one stop shop infrastructure hub in Runes. The journey unfolds in weekly main events, clubbed with engaging side quests to propel individuals to the top of the leaderboard!

As a generous token of our appreciation, the platform allocates 2% of total supply to reward its participants along with random weekly surprise USDT rewards.

About RunesFi:

RunesFi is dedicated to revolutionizing Runes on the Bitcoin network . The platform offers a suite of products including a decentralized exchange (DEX), Runes Bridge, an engraver for creating and managing Runes assets, and various tools to support the Runes DeFi ecosystem. RunesFi aims to provide a secure, transparent, and user-friendly environment for financial transactions and asset management.

RunesFi Ecosystem:

Runes DEX

Runes Bridge

Runes Block Explorer

LaunchGround

Engraver

RunesFi invites crypto enthusiasts , developers, and investors to join its growing community. Stay updated on the latest developments and participate in community discussions by following RunesFi on social media and joining the official Telegram group.

