Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Stuttgart
24.05.24
10:30 Uhr
0,885 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.05.2024 | 19:04
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-May-2024 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      92,744 
Highest price paid per share:         81.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          78.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 80.3285p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,164,033 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,164,033) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      80.3285p                    92,744

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
9915               79.20       09:04:15          00070063563TRLO0      XLON 
93                79.20       09:04:15          00070063564TRLO0      XLON 
6232               79.20       09:04:15          00070063565TRLO0      XLON 
1979               78.60       09:04:16          00070063566TRLO0      XLON 
2400               78.60       09:04:17          00070063567TRLO0      XLON 
2538               78.60       09:04:17          00070063568TRLO0      XLON 
99                78.60       09:28:21          00070063967TRLO0      XLON 
8623               79.20       10:01:13          00070064503TRLO0      XLON 
6439               79.20       10:01:13          00070064504TRLO0      XLON 
8277               80.80       13:57:32          00070069068TRLO0      XLON 
1813               80.00       13:57:32          00070069069TRLO0      XLON 
2400               80.00       14:00:02          00070069148TRLO0      XLON 
6470               81.40       14:45:05          00070070478TRLO0      XLON 
6733               81.40       14:45:05          00070070479TRLO0      XLON 
9432               81.40       14:45:05          00070070480TRLO0      XLON 
6206               81.40       14:45:05          00070070481TRLO0      XLON 
6161               81.40       14:46:05          00070070516TRLO0      XLON 
6934               81.40       14:46:05          00070070517TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  323849 
EQS News ID:  1911047 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911047&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2024 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
