Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-May-2024 / 17:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 24 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 92,744 Highest price paid per share: 81.40p Lowest price paid per share: 78.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 80.3285p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,164,033 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,164,033) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 80.3285p 92,744

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 9915 79.20 09:04:15 00070063563TRLO0 XLON 93 79.20 09:04:15 00070063564TRLO0 XLON 6232 79.20 09:04:15 00070063565TRLO0 XLON 1979 78.60 09:04:16 00070063566TRLO0 XLON 2400 78.60 09:04:17 00070063567TRLO0 XLON 2538 78.60 09:04:17 00070063568TRLO0 XLON 99 78.60 09:28:21 00070063967TRLO0 XLON 8623 79.20 10:01:13 00070064503TRLO0 XLON 6439 79.20 10:01:13 00070064504TRLO0 XLON 8277 80.80 13:57:32 00070069068TRLO0 XLON 1813 80.00 13:57:32 00070069069TRLO0 XLON 2400 80.00 14:00:02 00070069148TRLO0 XLON 6470 81.40 14:45:05 00070070478TRLO0 XLON 6733 81.40 14:45:05 00070070479TRLO0 XLON 9432 81.40 14:45:05 00070070480TRLO0 XLON 6206 81.40 14:45:05 00070070481TRLO0 XLON 6161 81.40 14:46:05 00070070516TRLO0 XLON 6934 81.40 14:46:05 00070070517TRLO0 XLON

