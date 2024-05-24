Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024

WKN: A2JCE9 | ISIN: US1550382014
München
24.05.24
08:09 Uhr
8,900 Euro
-0,150
-1,66 %
24.05.2024
Central Puerto S.A.: Agreement with CAMMESA

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 /

Dear Mr./Mrs.,

It is a pleasure to contact you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Central Puerto S.A. (the "Company" or "CPSA") in compliance of Section 2, Chapter I, Title XII of CNV Regulations (restated text in 2013 as amended and supplemented) and to inform the investing public that, within the framework of Resolutions 58/2024, 66/2024 and 77/2024 of the Secretariat of Energy issued related with the debts of CAMMESA (Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.) due to the economic transactions for December 2023, January and February 2024, the Company entered into an agreement with CAMMESA (the "Agreement") today whereby they decided that CAMMESA shall pay its debts to the Company as follows:

  1. The debts corresponding to the economic transactions for December 2023 and January 2024 shall be paid through public securities "ARGENTINE REPUBLIC BONDS IN US DOLLARS STEP UP 20238" (USD BOND 2038 L.A.) with the term of 10 (ten) working days as from the entering of the agreement; and
  2. The debts corresponding to the economic transactions for February 2024 shall be paid with funds available in the bank accounts authorized in CAMMESA with the term of 48 (forty-eight) hours as from the entering of the agreement.

Since Central Costanera S.A. (Company's subsidiary) accepted the Offer by the Secretariat of Energy, and since the bonds receivable have a rate lower than their nominal value, the entering into the Agreement represents a consolidated loss for Central Puerto S.A. (considering the bond quote as of this date) of approximately 21,200 million pesos.

Finally, we state the payment agreements mentioned above do not affect the ordinary course of business of the Company, its payment capacity nor its financing obtaining capacity.

Contact information:

Legal Affairs Manager
Leonardo Marinaro
Tel:(+54 11) 4317 5000

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
