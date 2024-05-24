A. Larry Ross Communications: LIFE SURGE Announces Shawn Marcell as President

TAMPA, FLA. / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / LIFE SURGE, one of America's largest Christian touring brands designed to inspire, transform, and equip attendees for Kingdom Impact, has announced that Shawn Marcell has been named President.

Previously serving as LIFE SURGE's COO, Marcell brings a wealth of experience from both ministry and marketplace settings. With over 26 years in pastoral leadership, he also founded non-profits domestically and internationally. Transitioning to the marketplace, Marcell excelled in executive sales roles and later led a commercial real estate firm to become the fastest growing in its sector for two consecutive years.

"LIFE SURGE is unlike any organization I've encountered," said Shawn Marcell, the incoming President. "Here, we're passionate about helping individuals discover their God-given potential and unleash the transformative power of faith in every aspect of life, including the marketplace. It's about turning your work into your ministry."

Marcell's leadership at LIFE SURGE transcends titles, as his heart for people shines through. He is passionate about helping individuals reach their God-given potential, and inspiring the Church to bridge the gap between ministry and marketplace. He sees all work as sacred when done for God's glory.

Beyond his professional achievements, Marcell has co-authored a book, "Offspring: Becoming a Family Full of Heritage and Hope," with his wife, Nichole, reflecting their testimony of God's goodness and restorative power in their 32-year marriage.

About Life Surge

LIFE SURGE is a national touring brand that inspires and educates Christian entrepreneurs, leaders, and workers to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom Impact. It brings together the leading voices in faith and finance to inspire, transform, and equip attendees to "SURGE their life God's way!" LIFE SURGE hosted 17 events in 2023 with more than 30 events planned for 2024, in markets such as Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas, Denver and Tampa. Future dates and locations are being announced regularly and can be found at LIFESURGE.com.

