TRON Network Collaborates with FearsOff to Enhance Security



24-May-2024 / 20:15 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | May 24, 2024 01:13 PM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2024 - The TRON DAO announces a collaboration with FearsOff , a leading cybersecurity auditing firm based in Dubai. Renowned for its elite team of ethical hackers, FearsOff specializes in continuous offensive security testing for the world's largest crypto-exchanges and blockchain networks. This collaboration is set to enhance the TRON network's robust security infrastructure with FearsOff's advanced expertise and state-of-the-art tools. Marwan Hachem, Chief Operating Officer at FearsOff, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're delighted to collaborate with TRON and honored to play a pivotal role in strengthening the cyber resilience of the #1 blockchain by monthly active users and USDT settlements. This proactive collaboration enables us to build a safe Web3 ecosystem". By embracing this collaborative approach, TRON underscores its commitment to transparency, continuous improvement, and the highest standards of cybersecurity. This partnership with FearsOff illustrates TRON's forward-thinking strategy, ensuring their blockchain ecosystem remains resilient and secure. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of May 2024, it has over 231.9 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.69 billion total transactions, and over $21.94 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/ TRON DAO Media Channels VISIT TWITTER VISIT YOUTUBE



