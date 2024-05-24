Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Metals Announces Acquisition of Mineral Property Interests

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC) ("Apex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a vendor (the "Vendor") to acquire a 50% interest in a group of mineral claims located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. As consideration for the Claims, Apex will pay the Vendor $125,000 CAD in cash.

The acquisition of the Claims is a "Related Party Transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI61-101") as Jody Dahrouge, a director of the Company, is also a director and officer of the Vendor. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on the exemptions set out in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI61-101, as the fair market value of the acquisition is not more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Apex Critical Metals is publicly listed on the CSE and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "APXC".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the anticipated timing for the Company's shares to begin trading under the new name and trading symbol. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the receipt of regulatory approval for the change of name and trading symbol. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

