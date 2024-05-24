APCON, Inc.: Experience Unparalleled Data Transparency With APCON's 400G Network and Software Innovations at Cisco Live! 2024

Breaking Barriers in 2024: Cisco Live! Booth #5773 Showcases APCON's Network Switch Innovations for Next-Gen AI, DPI, and Traffic Intelligence

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / APCON, Inc. (APCON), a leading global provider of advanced network visibility and monitoring solutions, announces its participation at the annual Cisco Live! tradeshow at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center this June 2-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cisco Live! will host over 20,000+ attendees and 100+ exhibitors.

APCON at Cisco Live 2024 - Booth #5773

This year's agenda includes a variety of inspiring Keynote Speakers in educational sessions that support AI readiness, with Elton John headlining the Cisco Live! 2024 celebration. Cisco is again providing an interactive Sponsor Trivia Game within the Cisco Live! event mobile app. All game rules will be announced when the mobile app launches the week of May 27.



Accelerating Networks at 400G Speeds

APCON's theme for Cisco Live! 2024 is "High Performance Network Visibility," which highlights APCON's network visibility, traffic intelligence, and comprehensive switch management capabilities.

In support of this theme, APCON's team will be available for live demonstrations of its growing product line at booth #5773. Visitors can experience the power of APCON's latest IntellaView 400G switch technologies and connect about upgrading their IT networks from 10G/25G/40G/100G data processing speeds to low latency, port-dense 400G hardware solutions.

Wired Design Fundamentals for Enterprise Networks

Enterprise networking trends: How to develop modern IT architectures across broad geographic footprints while addressing future architectural challenges.

The Cisco session will cover basic principles (versus a deep dive) of enterprise campus "wired" design - an APCON strength for supporting predictive analysis and delivering exact packet payloads to your cybersecurity tools via TAPs (APCON offers its own brand, the ApconTAP), SPANs, and switches.

Multisite ACI Fabrics

APCON's solutions monitor ACI fabrics using its IntellaView platform, which offers 1G to 400G solutions in a 1RU chassis up to a 9RU powerhouse for on-prem, virtual, and/or hybrid data center environments.

Monitoring Network Volumes from AI & Machine Learning

How to address organizational challenges, security needs, and the demands of next-gen AI, DPI, and encrypted traffic intelligence. APCON is vendor agnostic and can help your team implement plans to make network tool oversubscription obsolete.

To manage it all from one device, APCON's team members can demonstrate the power and convenience of its real-time dashboard via its comprehensive switch management platform, IntellaView Enterprise.

"Our 400G solutions are designed to seamlessly acquire vast amounts of data, optimize it through cutting-edge technologies, and distribute insights where they are needed most," said Amy Waldo, Director of Marketing across APCON's two offices in Oregon and Texas. "This instantaneous processing power reduces data latency while ensuring that our customers' existing network tools are not oversubscribed - saving IT teams time and money with every click."



APCON's Agile Software Management Platform: IntellaView Enterprise

IntellaView Enterprise is outfitted with consolidated navigation to seamlessly manage all configurations, backups, certificates, licensing, and firmware upgrades. These robust capabilities allow switch settings to be fine-tuned en masse or individually to perform the exact tasks required on APCON IntellaView and IntellaFlex XR switches, as well as APCON IntelliStore blade products.

Top Features of IntellaView Enterprise include:

Connections - The Connections feature is a set of pages that displays all available network connections. Users can enable the creation of new connections, edit and deploy existing connections, and manage port configurations.

The Connections feature is a set of pages that displays all available network connections. Users can enable the creation of new connections, edit and deploy existing connections, and manage port configurations. SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) Certificate Manager - For enterprise teams running data centers with dozens or hundreds of APCON switches, IntellaView Enterprise's SSL Certificate Manager now supports batch generation and installation of SSL certificates.

For enterprise teams running data centers with dozens or hundreds of APCON switches, IntellaView Enterprise's SSL Certificate Manager now supports batch generation and installation of SSL certificates. License Management - Similar to the SSL Certificate Manager, License Management allows for uploading and routing licenses for APCON blades and switches throughout the network in a single sequence to unlock higher-level autonomous APCON packet adjustments in a streamlined operation.

Similar to the SSL Certificate Manager, License Management allows for uploading and routing licenses for APCON blades and switches throughout the network in a single sequence to unlock higher-level autonomous APCON packet adjustments in a streamlined operation. IntellaView Enterprise and Switch Health Checks - Users can run a Health Check on the entire IntellaView Enterprise network of switches to view successes and failures in a single report. These can be run manually at any time or scheduled on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Download APCON's IntellaView Mobile App

Authorized IntellaView users can download the updated IntellaView Mobile App on Android or iPhone devices for on-the-go single-switch (IntellaView) and multi-switch management (IntellaView Enterprise) capabilities.

Attendance and Travel Resources for Cisco Live! 2024

Registration information is available via APCON's Cisco Live!2024 webpage. Daily continental breakfasts and catered lunches are available to all attendees who register with an on-site attendance package.

Are you a first-time Cisco Live! guest?

New for the 2024 show, Cisco Live! staff created a downloadable template for their "Early in Career" approval letter to help prospective attendees demonstrate the benefits and costs of attending the show.

Registration Packages:

Standard Registration: Available May 7-31

Available May 7-31 On-site Registration: Available June 1-6 (at Mandalay Bay Convention Center's check-in center)

Available June 1-6 (at Mandalay Bay Convention Center's check-in center) Hotel Rooms: Multiple hotel options available (noted here)

Book a Zoom Demo - Before, During, or After the Show

Cisco Live attendees or APCON partners/customers can schedule a meeting or online demo with their team, a dedicated APCON Sales Manager, and an experienced APCON Solution Engineer.

Visit APCON.com to check out the company's downloadable technical documents for the IntellaView and IntellaView Enterprise software management platforms.

