Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Announces Filing of Financial Statements on SEDAR

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("Asia Green" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA) announces that, further to its news releases dated April 17, 2024, April 26, 2024, May 8, 2024, and May 10, 2024, the Company has filed the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents") on SEDAR:

the Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"); and

the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.

CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Audited Annual Financial Statements, as required by NI 52-109.

It is expected that the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") on May 8, 2024, will now be lifted.

In addition, the Company also announced today that Vincent Ghazar has resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company. Mr. Ghazar will remain with the Company as a consultant providing accountancy services in the near term.

