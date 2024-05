The Limestone Boat Company Limited: The Limestone Boat Company Announces Layoffs at Its St. Stephen, NB Production Facility

The Limestone Boat Company ("Limestone" or the "Company") (TSXV:BOAT)(OTC PINK:LMSBF) - owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - announces today that it has implemented cost savings measures, including the layoff of approximately 27 employees and the temporary curtailment of operations at its manufacturing facility in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. The Company has made these difficult and strategic decisions to preserve its sustainability in the interests of all of its stakeholders. The Company is actively pursuing liquidity options to strengthen its working capital, including from its royalty financing partner. Limestone remains committed to continuing its long-term operations in St. Stephen, NB. The Company is targeting resuming production later this year, subject to receiving financing.

"We appreciate the significant contributions of our employees and hard work they have brought to Limestone and understand the impact that this difficult decision has on them, as well as our vendor partners here in the region. We remain optimistic that decisions taken by management today will lead to a successful resumption of operations as soon as possible and opportunity for staff to return to our St. Stephen, NB manufacturing facility," said Scott Hanson CEO.

The Limestone Board and management would like to once again thank all stakeholders for their continued support of the Company. Management and the Board of Directors of Limestone also wish to reaffirm their commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company Limited- owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOAT". The Company is headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario.

