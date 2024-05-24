Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), Canada's leading operator of regulated crypto trading platforms and other digital assets businesses, today announced the results of its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held virtually on May 24, 2024.

WonderFi shareholders overwhelmingly approved all the motions and director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2024, with a total of 284,464,335 common shares representing 43% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares voted in connection with the Meeting.

"We are pleased to announce this year's Meeting results and welcome WonderFi's director nominees to the Board, all of whom were overwhelmingly voted for by shareholders. Following the AGM, we are optimistic about our long-term growth trajectory and ability to create value for shareholders as a leader in the digital assets industry, which is reinforced by our strong financial performance over the last year," said WonderFi President & CEO, Dean Skurka.

"We see tremendous growth and expansion in the digital asset space and are confident that WonderFi's diversified products and service offerings will continue to be a premier choice for investors in Canada and globally," continued Mr. Skurka.

The detailed voting results of the Director election are as follows:

Director Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast For Dean Skurka 258,693,449 10,275,764 96% Robert Halpern 261,347,434 7,621,780 97% Jaime Leverton 263,169,048 5,800,165 97% Noel Biderman 263,204,393 5,764,820 97% Wendy Rudd 262,098,864 6,870,349 97% Justin Hartzman 257,165,942 11,803,271 95% Kristin McAlister 261,937,249 7,031,964 97% Igor Gimelshtein 262,894,386 6,074,828 97% Rob Godfrey 262,894,571 6,074,643 97%

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two leading domestic crypto platforms with strongholds in the Canadian market; WonderFi operates Internationally through its expansion in Australia, as well as through Smartpay, its global crypto payments platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.75 Million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1.6 Billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the inability to maintain current levels of user growth due to competition and cyclical market conditions; the inability of the Company to work effectively with strategic investors and partners, and any changes to key personnel; security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; internet and power disruptions; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, as well as its annual information form, available on its SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The company has provided an updated outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the periods presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, WonderFi disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

