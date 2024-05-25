SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces an update on the February 13, 2024 incident at Çöpler.

On May 24, 2024, the Company received a copy of the Expert Committee Report (the "Report") commissioned by the Iliç Chief Public Prosecutor's Office related to its investigation of the Çöpler Incident at the time it was made available to the public. At this time the Company has only completed a preliminary review.

The Company notes that the Çöpler heap leach pad was designed, and has been reviewed over the years, by multiple reputable, third-party engineering firms and based on the Company's preliminary, initial review and assessment of the incident, the Company has not identified any material non-conformance with the construction or operation of the heap leach pad relative to the third-party engineered design parameters. The Company will continue to evaluate the Report in conjunction with its assessment of the Çöpler Incident.

We continue to support our colleagues at the Çöpler Mine and our thoughts remain with all of the families, colleagues and community members impacted by the Çöpler Incident.

