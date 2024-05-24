Anzeige
Samstag, 25.05.2024
WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2024
Chemometec A/S: Appointment of new CFO

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 269

Appointment of new CFO

The board of ChemoMetec has appointed Kim Nicolajsen as new CFO with effect from 1 July 2024.

Kim Nicolajsen comes from a similar position as CFO in the family-owned company Rohde Nielsen. He is state-authorized public accountant and has previously worked for KPMG and EY.

The board has also entered into an agreement with the company's current CFO Niels Høy Nielsen that he will resign from his position at the same time as Kim Nicolajsen takes over. The board would like to thank Niels Høy Nielsen for his contribution to ChemoMetec and for the good cooperation.

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens and CFO Kim Nicolajsen will hereafter form the executive management of ChemoMetec.


For further information

Chairman of the Board Niels Thestrup
Phone: (+45) 3370 2000

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 4813 1020


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


