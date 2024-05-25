Anzeige
25.05.2024
Scientis SA: Celebrate International Skin Pigmentation Day with Cyspera Boost

GENEVA, May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we mark this special day dedicated to raising awareness about skin pigmentation issues, Scientis is proud to highlight Cyspera Boost, a cornerstone in skincare for those seeking a flawless complexion. Anti-depigmenting and anti-ageing, Cyspera Boost is powered by the revolutionary molecule, Isobionic-Amide, setting new standards in skin science.

Scientis_Logo

A Must Have for Use All Year Round
During the summer, prolonged exposure to sunlight can exacerbate skin pigmentation issues and accelerate aging. Cyspera Boost, enriched with Isobionic-Amide, offers a cutting-edge solution to brighten the skin. It's an essential addition to any skincare routine, promising visible results in skin tone and texture.

Isobionic Amide: A Beacon of Innovation
Developed by Dr. B. Kasraee, Isobionic-Amide was identified through careful analysis of the chemical structure of other depigmenting agents, including phenols. Isobionic-Amide has been shown to be the most potent isomer of niacinamide for reduction of the melanin production, resulting in significant depigmentation and enhanced skin brightness. It is recognized as a safe and highly effective molecule for reducing unwanted pigmentation.

Rapid Results and Beyond
Cyspera Boost, containing Isobionic-Amide, showed remarkable properties in addition to skin brightening effects. It provides a rapid calming effect by reducing redness and improves the skin barrier function after the first application. Some preliminary studies further suggest Isobionic -Amide's potential in providing photoprotective effects, an invaluable benefit for both everyday wear and extended outdoor activities.

From Concept to Creation
The story of Isobionic-Amide is a testament of Scientis' commitment to pushing the boundaries of cosmetic science. "We're not just creating hyperpigmentation products; we're innovating solutions that empower individuals to lead their lives with confidence," says Dr. B.Kasraee. Cyspera Boost reflects our dedication to this mission, proving that scientific innovation can transform skin health.

About Scientis
Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company offering innovative dermo-cosmetic products for skin pigmentation concerns.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyspera.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343302/4723083/Scientis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-international-skin-pigmentation-day-with-cyspera-boost-302155122.html

