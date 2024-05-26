Hyundai Mobis Hosts Investment Conference in Silicon Valley

Hyundai Mobis holds 'Mobis Mobility Day,' themed around eco-friendly mobility, to share the company's technological developments and future vision

The event seeks business collaboration opportunities with innovative companies, focusing on securing allies in future technologies such as electrification

Continuous interaction with local investment experts leads to successful investments, accelerating the securing of future growth drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on the 26th that it held the "3rd Mobis Mobility Day," organized by Mobis Ventures Silicon Valley (MVSV), its North American open innovation investment hub. This large-scale event introduces the company's business vision and investment plans for startups to global startups, academia, and investors. Through this initiative, Hyundai Mobis aims to identify promising companies with innovative technologies in the mobility sector, such as software, autonomous driving, and infotainment, and secure "future technology allies."

Approximately 250 participants attended the event, including pre-invited representatives from Silicon Valley startups, academia, industry investors, and local investment managers from global automakers seeking networking opportunities.

Mobis Mobility Day is a platform for Hyundai Mobis to share its technological development status and future vision with local companies and explain its future investment plans. Every year, Hyundai Mobis seeks business collaboration partners in Silicon Valley, a hub of resources, technology, talent, and capital, to enhance its global technological competitiveness in the future mobility field.

This year's event, with its theme of "Green Mobility," aligned with the global automotive industry's shift towards electrification. Hyundai Mobis showcased its competitive edge in chassis technologies optimized for electrified vehicle platforms, such as braking, steering, and suspension systems. The company also highlighted its portfolio of core electrification components, including battery and PE systems.

Silicon Valley investors attending the event acknowledged that while the global electric vehicle market has temporarily slowed, the era of eco-friendly vehicles is inevitable. They predicted continued investment in "sustainability" and "clean technology" innovation within the automotive industry.

Hyundai Mobis established Mobis Ventures Silicon Valley (MVSV) in 2018 to respond to the rapidly changing mobility ecosystem. Through MVSV, the company continues identifying and investing in promising startups in the future mobility sector and fostering technology cooperation with local innovative companies.

MVSV's local investment activities have yielded tangible results. In 2020, Hyundai Mobis invested in Envisics, a UK-based company, to collaborate on augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) technology. The company also maintains business partnerships with Zendar, a high-performance imaging radar developer for autonomous driving; LightIC, an AI-based semiconductor LIDAR company; and Sonatus, a software platform specialist, continuing its collaboration in key future mobility technologies.

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang: ckhwang@mobis.com

Myong Sun Song : sms@mobis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421383/Hyundai_Mobis_held_3rd_Mobis_Mobility_Day_Silicon_Valley_USA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-hosts-investment-conference-in-silicon-valley-302155022.html