Transax, Inc: Amit Chandarana Joins Transax as Strategic Advisor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2024 / Transax, the Connected Commerce platform for non-auto industries, has announced Amit Chandarana, digital retail veteran, has joined their team as a strategic advisor. With Chandarana's expertise in the field, this collaboration shows Transax's commitment to providing dealers and their customers a seamless, flexible buying experience through connected commerce.





Transax was developed with dealerships at the forefront of their focus. Through connected commerce, Transax is designed to simplify every process on the dealership's end and aid them in offering the same to their customers with an intuitive user experience that drives more conversions. In April, the strategic collaboration with Chandarana was formed to further this goal through his extensive experience.

As an expert in connected commerce, Chandarana is serving as a strategic advisor to the Transax team. With experience in diverse capacities and with a variety of well known companies, his skill has played a vital role in bringing success to names such as Toyota, Roadster, and several more.

From scaling the leading digital retail platform for auto, Roadster, to heading up OEM partnerships in the powersports space, and building ecommerce and digital teams at Toyota, Chandarana is familiar with the wide range of challenges that dealerships face today. His hands-on exposure presents a great opportunity to non-auto dealers as he joins Transax, serving as a strategic advisor.

"I've been super impressed with the seamless tech that Josh and the Transax team have built," said Chandarana. "I truly think it can help the non-auto industries modernize the experience for customers and associates."

Transax provides dealers the ability to offer a seamless, flexible experience through a variety of connected commerce and digital retail tools. Extending your in person experience online, the digital retail journey installs on your existing website. Through their messaging solutions, quoting capabilities, and integrations, dealerships can greatly simplify each step of the purchasing process and offer an experience to website visitors that drives more leads and allows sales to close more deals.

"We are excited to have Amit join the team. We believe his understanding of the markets and our products will have a positive influence and effect for both Transax and our dealer and OEM partners," said Kaitlyn Coxon, Director of Marketing and Communications at Transax. "His desire to provide users with an exceptional experience, while delivering products which deliver high value in an underserved market, aligns well with our company mission."

About Transax

Transax is the Connected Commerce Platform for dealers and manufacturers in the trailer, equipment, and powersports spaces. Offering a suite of tools, Transax is designed to streamline the buying process and enhance customer engagement. Transax's platform supports dealers in extending their sales experience to any customer, anywhere, with integrated finance options throughout the buying journey. It provides everything a dealership needs to extend their personal sales experience to their existing website-even enabling a full guided checkout experience complete with identity verification and payment. To learn more, visit us at Transax.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn/Facebook.





