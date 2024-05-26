Zoma Sleep: Zoma's Memorial Day Sale: Deals on Performance-Enhancing Mattresses for Athletes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2024 / Zoma, a cutting-edge sleep system designed for athletes and active individuals, is excited to announce its Memorial Day Mattress Sales, offering exclusive discounts on its performance-enhancing mattresses. The sale starts today and runs through June 3.

During the sale, customers can save $150 on any mattress -- and 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows -- with promo codes featured here. Customers can also enjoy discounts of up to $1,840 on Adjustable Bed Bundles (no code needed).

The Zoma Hybrid Mattress, awarded "Best Hybrid Mattress" by T3.com for those with active, demanding lifestyles, stands as a testament to Zoma's commitment to quality and innovation. Its unique combination of pressure relief and responsiveness ensures that customers wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to tackle their day with renewed vigor.

Don't miss out on Zoma's Memorial Day deals. Visit our website to find the perfect mattress for your active lifestyle and take your recovery and performance to the next level.

About Zoma:

Zoma is a performance-enhancing sleep system designed for athletes and individuals with demanding lifestyles. With a focus on recovery, rejuvenation, and advanced technology, Zoma mattresses provide optimal support, comfort, and temperature regulation for a restful night's sleep, ensuring you wake up refreshed and ready to perform at your best.





Contact Information

James Nguyen

Sleep Expert

info@zomasleep.com

888-400-8856





SOURCE: Zoma Sleep

View the original press release on newswire.com.