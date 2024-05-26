Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2024) - Aisles, the innovative AI-driven retail technology company, today announced the successful closing of its Series A funding round, raising an additional $30 million in capital. This significant milestone will bolster the company's mission to revolutionize the retail shopping experience through cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions.





The Series A round was led by prominent venture capital firms and attracted a diverse group of investors who recognize the transformative potential of Aisles' technology. With this infusion of capital, Aisles plans to accelerate the development and deployment of its comprehensive AI ecosystem, which includes advanced navigation, biometric security, and personalized shopping assistance.

Ignacio Rosales, founder and CEO of Aisles, expressed his enthusiasm for the future. "We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors who share our vision for the future of retail. This funding will enable us to enhance our current offerings and expand our reach, making shopping more efficient, secure, and enjoyable for consumers worldwide."

Aisles has already made significant strides in the retail technology space, boasting over one million active users and generating over $15 million in net profit annually. The company's suite of AI-powered tools, including AISLES for navigation, SAVES for deal finding, and TRUSTIS for biometric security, has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to solving common retail challenges.

Johnny Saephan, Chief Administrative Officer of Aisles, highlighted the strategic importance of this funding round. "This additional capital will allow us to invest in key areas of growth, such as enhancing our AI capabilities, expanding our team, and entering new markets. We are committed to staying at the forefront of retail innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our users and partners."

Jesus Ortiz Paz, chairman of Aisles, emphasized the company's commitment to its long-term vision. "This successful funding round is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust our investors have in our strategic direction. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain focused on driving innovation in the retail sector."

With the closing of this Series A round, Aisles is well-positioned to further disrupt the retail industry and continue its rapid growth trajectory. The company plans to use the funds to refine its existing technology, explore new product offerings, and strengthen its market presence both domestically and internationally.

As Aisles looks ahead, the future appears bright for this pioneering company. Investors and consumers alike eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Aisles' journey to redefine the retail experience through the power of artificial intelligence.

Aisles is a leading provider of AI-driven retail solutions designed to enhance the shopping experience. Founded by Ignacio Rosales, the company offers a range of innovative tools that leverage artificial intelligence to improve navigation, security, and personalized assistance in retail environments. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Aisles is dedicated to transforming the way people shop through technology.

