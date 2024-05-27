HONGQI Teams Up with Overseas Families for a China Tour

CHANGCHUN, China, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of "HONGQI Global Partners Gathering 2024" , HONGQI invited three families from Europe , the Middle East, and Central Asia to China to experience the profound culture of the HONGQI brand and embark on an extraordinary journey.

After arriving in Changchun, these families first visited the HONGQI Changqing Factory, the FAW Headquarter, and the HONGQI Cultural Exhibition Center, to experience the manufacturing efficiency and power from HONGQI firsthand. Then they traveled to Beijing to explore numerous historic sites, deeply appreciating the beauty of Chinese civilization that blends tradition with modernity. This journey not only showcased HONGQI's cultural heritage and innovative spirit but also deepened the families' recognition and admiration for the brand. During their visits, they witnessed HONGQI's achievements in manufacturing and technological innovation and were impressed by its rapid global growth, influence, and commitment to the quality of its products and services.

This trip to China not only showcased the strength and unique charm of the HONGQI brand but also brought HONGQI closer to its global users. HONGQI will continue to uphold the principle of prioritizing its users, striving to provide higher quality products and services worldwide. The invited families had a friendly interaction with Giles Taylor, Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer of FAW Group. Later, Liu Changqing, Assistant President of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. and Vice President of HONGQI Brand Operation Committee, presented the families with gifts of Chinese characteristics, highlighting HONGQI's dedication and care for its users while elevating the event's vibe.

This event is a crucial part of the "HONGQI Global Partners Gathering 2024" and a glorious chapter in the story of the HONGQI brand. With the successful hosting of the event, HONGQI's influence and recognition in the international market have been continuously enhanced. Looking ahead, HONGQI will accelerate the comprehensive layout of products, network, and production bases, striving to explore and expand into overseas markets, ultimately achieving greater heights and solidifying its position as a global luxury brand. Additionally, HONGQI aims to cooperate with global partners to achieve brand growth and brand transformation, evolving from"China's Real Luxury Brand" into "World's New Luxury Brand." Throughout this journey, HONGQI will adhere to the User Concepts of "All is For Users", "All service is User-Centered", treating every user as the core strength of the brand's development, committed to enhancing user satisfaction, sharing the brand story with global users, and creating a brilliant future together.

