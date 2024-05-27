Discover the Best of Greece This Summer with Wego: A New Partnership to Explore the Enchanting Mediterranean

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and largest travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is excited to announce a new partnership with the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) aimed at showcasing the best of Greece during the vibrant summer season. This collaboration invites travelers to immerse themselves in Greece's breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and exquisite cuisine, promising an unforgettable Mediterranean adventure.

This strategic partnership with GNTO will leverage Wego's extensive platform to highlight Greece as the ultimate summer destination. The campaign will feature an array of activities, and tailored travel experiences designed to capture the essence of Greece's charm and allure.

Travelers will have access to the advanced search and booking features on Wego's platform which will help them find the best deals and plan their trips with ease.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with the Greek National Tourism Organization to bring the wonders of Greece to travelers this summer. Greece offers an unparalleled mix of history, culture, and natural beauty, making it a top choice for summer travel. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire and facilitate memorable travel experiences for our users and drive more visitations to Greece."

Greece boasts excellent connectivity to the Middle East, offering a variety of direct flights to its destinations. Major airlines provide frequent and convenient services, making it easier for travelers from the Middle East to explore Greece. The seamless access allows visitors to quickly reach popular Greek destinations such as Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Corfu, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable travel experience.

From the iconic beaches of Mykonos and Santorini to the ancient monuments of Athens and the serene beauty of Crete and Corfu, Wego and GNTO aim to provide travelers with a comprehensive guide, curated experiences, making it easier than ever to plan and book their dream Greek getaway.

Dimitris Fragakis, Secretary General at the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) commented: "Greece stands as a premier tourism destination for families, couples and solo travelers from the Middle East, offering magnificent landscapes that blend natural beauty with rich history. Its premium and luxury hospitality services cater to every need, ensuring a comfortable and indulgent stay. We are joining forces with Wego to showcase how with easy flight connectivity, Greece is an accessible paradise, perfect for creating unforgettable memories."

Greece is renowned for its warm hospitality, stunning coastlines, and historic sites. This summer, Wego and GNTO are set to highlight these attributes, encouraging more travelers to discover the magic of Greece. Whether you're a history buff, a beach lover, or a foodie, Greece has something to offer everyone.

Embrace the adventure, relaxation, and cultural enrichment that await you in Greece. With Wego and GNTO, your perfect summer vacation is just a few clicks away.

About Wego

The number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East.

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421592/Wego_Partners_with_GNTO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discover-the-best-of-greece-this-summer-with-wego-a-new-partnership-to-explore-the-enchanting-mediterranean-302155514.html