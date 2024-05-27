



SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. (MMI Asia), the regional subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, is proud to announce the launch of the ASEAN Stone exhibition in addition to its line-up of trade exhibitions, taking place from 11 to 13 December 2024, at the prestigiousSaigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to support in helping Southeast Asia countries and Vietnam deliver the 2050 Vision. The event is supported by Marmomacchine Servizi srl, a service company of Confindustria Marmomacchine (Associazione Italiana Marmomacchine).ASEAN Stone 2024 is the first dedicated exhibition of stone, allied machinery, tools, chemicals and materials in Southeast Asia e.g granite, quartz, marble slabs, mosaic and natural stone, stone processing and cutting devices, quarrying machines and polishing equipment. The exhibition will be co-located with ASEAN Ceramics 2024 in Vietnam. The stone and ceramics industries go hand in hand with the broader manufacturing and construction industries to support the expansion in Southeast Asia. Both events will address growing demand for raw materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other related services and technologies necessary to produce high-quality building products in the region's USD 450+ billion construction sector. The move will allow two distinctive forums the opportunity to foster greater crossover while maintaining the branding and identity of each community in two distinct halls.Trade visitors will have access to both show floors affording the unique opportunity to engage, collaborate, learn, and acquaint themselves with the latest advancements. The synergy of co-location provides an extremely powerful and significant avenue for networking at an incredibly important time for our industry where technology and knowledge from both industries can be shared whilst specific programming and events will continue to serve each show thus providing a brand-new set of experiences and solutions to attendees.With an exhibition space of 6,600sqm, almost double the size of ASEAN Ceramics 2023 in Hanoi, an expected turnout of over 300 exhibitors and brands and over 5,000 trade visitors, these events promise to bring together the most influential stakeholders in the stone and ceramics industries in the region.As an example of market growth according to regional analysis, the natural stone market in Asia-pacific region generated a revenue of $19,907.20 million in 2021 and is expected to reach up to $35,170.00 million by 2030 (Source). Also, Vietnam's ceramic industry soars and ranked as the world's 4th largest tile production and one of the top 10 largest construction ceramic-producing countries. With this evident surge in the natural stone and ceramics market, the exhibition will play a key role in accelerating network building between local and international brands and associations to meet the growing requirements and demand, a great platform for exhibitors to offer solutions to address current challenges on digitalization & automation and to demonstrate the future of each industry from manufacturing, production and technologies to 10 countries in Southeast Asia - Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei and Myanmar.Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia, expresses his anticipation for this event, "We decided to co-locate these events after analyzing the market requirements and potential synergies afforded by the cross-industry integration. The exhibition will welcome all exhibit profiles and suppliers from around the world to give access for ASEAN's distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, architects, designers, contractors and developers to the latest most innovative technologies and services. This will be in addition to extensive experience and knowledge base enabling a positive difference in the value chain of both stone and ceramics."Several supporting programs will provide a highly interactive, knowledge platform for the industry for regional buyers to meet global suppliers. Highlights of the 3-day exhibition include academic seminar, product showcasing, hosted buyer program, buyer-seller forum, pre-event factory tour, networking dinner, and over 50+ conference sessions hosted by renowned experts at both events.ASEAN Stone will focus on applications for building & monumental while 8th ASEAN Ceramics, with co-organizer Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), will remain its focus on raw materials as well as technology and machinery for the production of refractory materials, bricks, tiles, sanitary ceramics, tableware and advanced ceramics - the perfect gateway to meet the ASEAN regional buyers and global suppliers, establish trade relationships and expand geographic reach. "Leveraging on the great success of ASEAN Ceramics 2023 in Hanoi, the team promises to deliver the best experience for all professionals in the stone industry. For more information, please visit website https://aseanceramics.com/asean-stone-2024/."About ASEAN CeramicsASEAN Ceramics is Southeast Asia's leading international exhibition of machinery, technology and materials for manufacturing, white-ware, heavy clay, and advanced ceramics, and the only in the region that unites the whole ceramics community. The exhibition brings together manufacturers, suppliers, professionals, and industry experts from around the world to showcase the latest products, technologies, and ideas. For more information, visit www.aseanceramics.com.About Messe Muenchen GmbHMesse Muenchen GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and modern technologies. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. About Messe Muenchen GmbHMesse Muenchen GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and modern technologies. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets.About MMI Asia Pte LtdMMI Asia is a full subsidiary of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) established in 1992 and one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly owned subsidiary of MMG to promote global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe Munchen fairs worldwide. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fairs and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.