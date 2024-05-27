Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2024. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 20 May 2024 and 24 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 564,766 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 2,154,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 692,176,156.87, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily

volume (number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day (SEK): Total daily

transaction value (SEK): 20 May 2024 115,000 345.0011 39,675,126.50 21 May 2024 111,551 343.7238 38,342,733.61 22 May 2024 112,925 339.8921 38,382,315.39 23 May 2024 146,087 340.7419 49,777,961.94 24 May 2024 79,203 338.9761 26,847,924.05 Total accumulated over week 20/2024 564,766 341.7806 193,026,061.50 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 2,154,000 321.3445 692,176,156.87

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,245,048,412 881,555 1,245,929,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 62,599,207 - 62,599,207 Number of outstanding shares 1,182,449,205 881,555 1,183,330,760

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

