Montag, 27.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
27.05.24
08:03 Uhr
1,734 Euro
+0,036
+2,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
27.05.2024 | 08:31
27.05.2024 | 08:31
94 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7600     GBP1.4960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7400     GBP1.4840 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7512     GBP1.4919

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,926,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,195      1.7480        XDUB     09:26:31      00028930538TRDU1 
4,819      1.7440        XDUB     09:29:57      00028930551TRDU1 
1,504      1.7440        XDUB     09:29:57      00028930550TRDU1 
81        1.7440        XDUB     09:29:57      00028930552TRDU1 
2,126      1.7400        XDUB     10:31:03      00028930879TRDU1 
2,199      1.7400        XDUB     10:31:03      00028930878TRDU1 
54        1.7400        XDUB     11:22:53      00028931077TRDU1 
2,256      1.7460        XDUB     11:28:47      00028931101TRDU1 
3,831      1.7600        XDUB     12:15:17      00028931397TRDU1 
979       1.7600        XDUB     12:15:17      00028931396TRDU1 
4,253      1.7560        XDUB     12:27:21      00028931509TRDU1 
1,063      1.7500        XDUB     12:46:18      00028931620TRDU1 
2,446      1.7500        XDUB     12:46:35      00028931623TRDU1 
363       1.7460        XDUB     13:53:30      00028932350TRDU1 
1,830      1.7460        XDUB     13:53:30      00028932349TRDU1 
56        1.7460        XDUB     13:53:30      00028932348TRDU1 
2,203      1.7460        XDUB     13:53:30      00028932347TRDU1 
1,170      1.7460        XDUB     13:53:30      00028932346TRDU1 
1,003      1.7460        XDUB     13:53:30      00028932345TRDU1 
3,115      1.7560        XDUB     14:47:36      00028933155TRDU1 
1,341      1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933214TRDU1 
689       1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933213TRDU1 
2,090      1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933212TRDU1 
1,467      1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933211TRDU1 
923       1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933218TRDU1 
1,341      1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933217TRDU1 
1,341      1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933216TRDU1 
1,341      1.7560        XDUB     14:50:53      00028933215TRDU1 
2,291      1.7540        XDUB     15:20:52      00028933764TRDU1 
2,507      1.7540        XDUB     15:20:52      00028933763TRDU1 
2,128      1.7540        XDUB     15:47:38      00028934119TRDU1 
2,165      1.7540        XDUB     15:47:38      00028934118TRDU1 
2,233      1.7500        XDUB     16:14:48      00028934632TRDU1 
2,200      1.7500        XDUB     16:14:48      00028934631TRDU1 
54        1.7520        XDUB     16:27:48      00028934930TRDU1 
835       1.7520        XDUB     16:27:48      00028934929TRDU1 
894       1.7520        XDUB     16:27:48      00028934931TRDU1 
1,614      1.7520        XDUB     16:27:48      00028934932TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,589      1.4840        XLON     09:35:59      00028930574TRDU1 
455       1.4840        XLON     09:35:59      00028930573TRDU1 
860       1.4860        XLON     11:28:51      00028931102TRDU1 
1,179      1.4860        XLON     11:28:51      00028931106TRDU1 
725       1.4860        XLON     11:28:51      00028931105TRDU1 
2,372      1.4860        XLON     11:28:51      00028931104TRDU1 
1,255      1.4860        XLON     11:28:51      00028931103TRDU1 
1,868      1.4940        XLON     12:27:51      00028931510TRDU1 
820       1.4940        XLON     12:27:51      00028931512TRDU1 
319       1.4940        XLON     12:27:51      00028931511TRDU1 
2,937      1.4900        XLON     12:46:35      00028931622TRDU1 
4,400      1.4960        XLON     14:51:03      00028933223TRDU1 
1,028      1.4960        XLON     14:51:03      00028933228TRDU1 
2,316      1.4960        XLON     14:51:03      00028933227TRDU1 
489       1.4960        XLON     14:51:03      00028933226TRDU1 
54        1.4960        XLON     14:51:03      00028933225TRDU1 
4,026      1.4960        XLON     14:51:03      00028933224TRDU1 
2,877      1.4920        XLON     15:47:38      00028934117TRDU1 
752       1.4940        XLON     16:24:50      00028934860TRDU1 
3        1.4940        XLON     16:24:50      00028934859TRDU1 
3,035      1.4940        XLON     16:24:50      00028934858TRDU1 
362       1.4940        XLON     16:24:50      00028934857TRDU1 
279       1.4940        XLON     16:24:50      00028934856TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  323850 
EQS News ID:  1911051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
