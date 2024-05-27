DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7600 GBP1.4960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7400 GBP1.4840 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7512 GBP1.4919

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,926,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,195 1.7480 XDUB 09:26:31 00028930538TRDU1 4,819 1.7440 XDUB 09:29:57 00028930551TRDU1 1,504 1.7440 XDUB 09:29:57 00028930550TRDU1 81 1.7440 XDUB 09:29:57 00028930552TRDU1 2,126 1.7400 XDUB 10:31:03 00028930879TRDU1 2,199 1.7400 XDUB 10:31:03 00028930878TRDU1 54 1.7400 XDUB 11:22:53 00028931077TRDU1 2,256 1.7460 XDUB 11:28:47 00028931101TRDU1 3,831 1.7600 XDUB 12:15:17 00028931397TRDU1 979 1.7600 XDUB 12:15:17 00028931396TRDU1 4,253 1.7560 XDUB 12:27:21 00028931509TRDU1 1,063 1.7500 XDUB 12:46:18 00028931620TRDU1 2,446 1.7500 XDUB 12:46:35 00028931623TRDU1 363 1.7460 XDUB 13:53:30 00028932350TRDU1 1,830 1.7460 XDUB 13:53:30 00028932349TRDU1 56 1.7460 XDUB 13:53:30 00028932348TRDU1 2,203 1.7460 XDUB 13:53:30 00028932347TRDU1 1,170 1.7460 XDUB 13:53:30 00028932346TRDU1 1,003 1.7460 XDUB 13:53:30 00028932345TRDU1 3,115 1.7560 XDUB 14:47:36 00028933155TRDU1 1,341 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933214TRDU1 689 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933213TRDU1 2,090 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933212TRDU1 1,467 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933211TRDU1 923 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933218TRDU1 1,341 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933217TRDU1 1,341 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933216TRDU1 1,341 1.7560 XDUB 14:50:53 00028933215TRDU1 2,291 1.7540 XDUB 15:20:52 00028933764TRDU1 2,507 1.7540 XDUB 15:20:52 00028933763TRDU1 2,128 1.7540 XDUB 15:47:38 00028934119TRDU1 2,165 1.7540 XDUB 15:47:38 00028934118TRDU1 2,233 1.7500 XDUB 16:14:48 00028934632TRDU1 2,200 1.7500 XDUB 16:14:48 00028934631TRDU1 54 1.7520 XDUB 16:27:48 00028934930TRDU1 835 1.7520 XDUB 16:27:48 00028934929TRDU1 894 1.7520 XDUB 16:27:48 00028934931TRDU1 1,614 1.7520 XDUB 16:27:48 00028934932TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,589 1.4840 XLON 09:35:59 00028930574TRDU1 455 1.4840 XLON 09:35:59 00028930573TRDU1 860 1.4860 XLON 11:28:51 00028931102TRDU1 1,179 1.4860 XLON 11:28:51 00028931106TRDU1 725 1.4860 XLON 11:28:51 00028931105TRDU1 2,372 1.4860 XLON 11:28:51 00028931104TRDU1 1,255 1.4860 XLON 11:28:51 00028931103TRDU1 1,868 1.4940 XLON 12:27:51 00028931510TRDU1 820 1.4940 XLON 12:27:51 00028931512TRDU1 319 1.4940 XLON 12:27:51 00028931511TRDU1 2,937 1.4900 XLON 12:46:35 00028931622TRDU1 4,400 1.4960 XLON 14:51:03 00028933223TRDU1 1,028 1.4960 XLON 14:51:03 00028933228TRDU1 2,316 1.4960 XLON 14:51:03 00028933227TRDU1 489 1.4960 XLON 14:51:03 00028933226TRDU1 54 1.4960 XLON 14:51:03 00028933225TRDU1 4,026 1.4960 XLON 14:51:03 00028933224TRDU1 2,877 1.4920 XLON 15:47:38 00028934117TRDU1 752 1.4940 XLON 16:24:50 00028934860TRDU1 3 1.4940 XLON 16:24:50 00028934859TRDU1 3,035 1.4940 XLON 16:24:50 00028934858TRDU1 362 1.4940 XLON 16:24:50 00028934857TRDU1 279 1.4940 XLON 16:24:50 00028934856TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 323850 EQS News ID: 1911051 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)