The Future of Heart Health in Europe: A Holistic Care Think Tank hosted by Daiichi Sankyo Europe proposes strategic recommendations for meaningful action towards a holistic approach to cardiovascular (CV) care in Europe

Despite being largely preventable, cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims over 400 lives every hour across Europe and costs the EU €282 billion annually in direct medical costs and indirect costs including productivity loss 1,2,3

The inaugural Think Tank meeting and resulting report are part of Daiichi Sankyo Europe's ongoing public heart health initiative - We Care for Every Heartbeat (WC4EHB) to improve understanding of cardiovascular disease (CVD), advance and share knowledge, and inspire positive change in CV care across Europe

Daiichi Sankyo Europe (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced the launch of the Future of Heart Health in Europe: A Holistic Care Think Tank report. The report follows the first-of-its-kind holistic care Think Tank meeting, held earlier this year, which brought together influential representatives from various disciplines including clinicians, patient advocates, researchers, digital and media experts and policy specialists. Three strategic recommendations for incorporating a holistic approach to CV care in Europe arose from the meeting:

Improve lifelong support and education: Improving lifelong support and education from a young age to lay a strong foundation for sustained wellness; introducing programmes in the workplace that reward physical and mental well-being.

Increase interdisciplinary collaboration and communication: Assigning a patient case manager and embracing implementation of artificial intelligence to improve communication and coordination of interdisciplinary collaboration.

Changes in health policies across Europe: A holistic view of CV care should be included on political agendas at a European level. Policy changes will lead to better access to preventative care, support for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, and removal of barriers to equitable healthcare.



Across Europe, CVD is responsible for the loss of 10,000 lives every day.3 However, cardiovascular conditions are largely preventable, and there is a growing emphasis on addressing the burden of CVD through behavioural changes and risk factor management. The holistic care Think Tank included experts with a focus on behavioural and physiological factors for CVD, such as diet, exercise, and mental health. These experts play a vital role in raising awareness of the various aspects of CVD and, together, can build a more holistic picture of a person's health that goes beyond the view of the heart alone.

"Collaborating with a diverse array of stakeholders is paramount in adopting a truly holistic approach to heart health in Europe," said Berk Kiran, Vice President, Commercial Operations Europe, Daiichi Sankyo Europe. "By harnessing the unique perspectives and expertise of individuals across disciplines, sectors, and backgrounds, we can help forge innovative solutions that address the challenges facing cardiovascular health today. Together, we can drive meaningful change and pave the way towards a healthier future for all."

"At a political level, I think that it's time to establish health promotion and cardiovascular prevention as a real priority," said Professor Hélder Dores, Cardiologist, Portugal and member of the Think Tank. "In healthcare, I think that not only for cardiologists but for all the professionals, it's important to amend how we're determining an individual's risk and to improve lifestyle, because as we know, the great majority of atherosclerotic events could be prevented if we address the underlying risk factors.

The inaugural Think Tank meeting and report form part of Daiichi Sankyo's ongoing heart health initiative: We Care for Every Heartbeat (WC4EHB)

For further information on holistic approaches to CV health and care in Europe and to read the full report please visit our WC4EHB website: https://wecareforeveryheartbeat.com/.

