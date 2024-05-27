Global Voice Group SA: GVG featured on the 2024 Africa RegTech Horizon-100 list

MADRID, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Voice Group (GVG) now features as one of the top 100 Africa-focused innovative RegTech organizations that are set to power Africa to a $1 billion market size by 2025.

This acknowledgment bears witness to GVG's compliance monitoring capabilities within the Mobile Money (MM) ecosystem. GVG developed the Mobile Money Monitoring (M3) solution, an intelligent data platform that supports East African regulatory authorities in monitoring the fast-expanding MM market. Through M3, the authorities can ensure the security and integrity of the related financial transactions, as well as transparency and compliance, for enhanced revenue assurance. M3 currently monitors approximately 25% of the financial flows passing through MM platforms in East Africa, verifying over 90 billion USD worth of transactions annually.

Moreover, the platform is also in use in Central and West Africa, in the Republic of Congo and in Ghana. In Congo, M3 has brought the local telecommunications regulator, the ARPCE, 100% visibility and control over all utility payments made via Mobile Money to the government. In Ghana, it has contributed to an average annual growth of 20% in revenue since its deployment. Overall, M3 has captured, verified and analyzed 1 trillion USD in MM transaction value since 2014.

After demonstrating the relevance, effectiveness, and innovation of the M3 solution to the jury, composed of recognized leaders of the Regtech industry, GVG was shortlisted and, following the voting phase, earned a place on the prestigious list. The M3 platform uses machine learning to ensure effective oversight of the MM market, ensure regulatory compliance and detect suspicious transactions. Since its first implementation in 2013, GVG's M3 solution has provided the relevant regulatory authorities with reliable MM ecosystem metrics to support data-driven decision-making, promote compliance within the market, and reduce fraud and revenue leakage.

Responding to the announcement, James Claude, GVG's CEO, declared: "It is with a great sense of achievement that I see GVG featuring among the 100 top RegTech providers in Africa. On behalf of the whole company, I sincerely thank Africa RegTech Horizon, as well as our voters, for supporting us in what we do best: providing governments and regulatory authorities with the market insights they need to address the challenges related to the fast-expanding financial ecosystem."

The Africa RegTech Horizon-100 list is a directory of African RegTech companies and solution providers compiled to showcase the products and services of the latter, as well as assist financial institutions, regulators, and governments in identifying high-performing and trustworthy RegTech providers.

Founded in 1998 and present in 11 countries, Global Voice Group is a global provider of ICT and RegTech solutions for governments and regulatory bodies. GVG assists governments and authorities, through Big Data analytics, in their digital transformation and the effective promotion of compliant and truly inclusive digital ecosystems. The company monitors, collects and analyses data from crucial economic sectors and turns it into actionable information. We promote data-driven decision-making.

