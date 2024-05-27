AUKEY to Showcase Latest Consumer Electronics at GITEX Africa 2024

MARRAKESH, Morocco, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUKEY, globally leading provider of consumer electronics, has announced its upcoming participation in GITEX Africa for the first time on May 29th to 31st, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Building on over a decade of hardware expertise, AUKEY has brought its high-tech products to millions of consumers in over 50 countries worldwide, spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, GITEX Africa represents an opportunity for the brand to gather insight into the African market and further expand its operations in the region.

In recent years, AUKEY has expanded its product portfolio rapidly, aiming to enhance and streamline the digital lifestyles of its consumers. While AUKEY's products cover everything from audio to wearable devices, it is best known for its versatile charging solutions. The brand differentiates itself from competitors through not only investing in technological innovation but also pursuing crowd-pleasing aesthetics across its products.

AUKEY plans to showcase its latest lineup at GITEX Africa, including wired and wireless chargers, power banks, true wireless earbuds, and smart watches. The brand's MagFusion series of Qi2-certified wireless chargers has garnered particularly strong international acclaim. Several of the products to be shown have earned prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award for their functionality and aesthetic appeal.

"Africa holds many exciting opportunities for us to explore. We are eager to engage further with the African market and show how AUKEY's breakthroughs in digital technology can make life easier, smarter, and more enjoyable."

said Mr. Mohanad Mohsin, Regional Sales Director of Middle East & Africa.

AUKEY's GITEX Africa exhibit will be located at 6C-56 in Place Bab Jdid.

For more information, please contact (+971) 504355273 or Care.mea@aukey.com.

