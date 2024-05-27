David Beckham stars in AliExpress campaign for UEFA EURO 2024

The campaign by AliExpress aims to bring fans closer to the UEFA EURO 2024 action through exclusive discounts and prizes

LONDON, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news in March that AliExpress became the first exclusive global e-commerce partner of UEFA EURO 2024 , today, AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace, reveals a new campaign with David Beckham - 'Score More with AliExpress' for UEFA EURO 2024.

Click HERE to see the 'Spend Less, Get More' TV campaign which is released today.

In this campaign, Beckham shows AliExpress consumers how to win prizes, ranging from millions of euros worth of coupons to UEFA EURO 2024 match tickets.

During the games from 14 June to 14 July, AliExpress will run an innovative 'Shake and Win' promotion, offering time-limited prizes following each goal of all games. All eligible users just need to log on to the AliExpress app and shake their smartphone once the ball hits the back of the net, for the chance to score great prizes.

Additionally, users can participate in interactive games to win exclusive discounts and prizes, including match tickets. New AliExpress users will be entered into exclusive new user lucky draws and prizes to welcome them to the platform.

"AliExpress is helping fans get even closer to UEFA EURO 2024 this summer, by offering them great prizes as the action takes place on the pitch," said David Beckham.

"AliExpress is excited to partner with David Beckham for our campaign ahead of the Summer of Sports. Whether you're a football fan or not, I can think of no-one better to show how easy it is to win with AliExpress during UEFA EURO 2024," said Gary Topp, European Commercial Director, AliExpress.

Continued commitment and investment globally

AliExpress continues to invest in its premium service AliExpress Choice, which offers consumers great selection, speedy shipping and hassle-free returns* as well as millions in discounts and deals during UEFA EURO 2024.

UEFA EURO 2024 takes place 14 June-14 July in 10 host cities across Germany and will see 24 national teams compete.

*Subject to terms and conditions, please check out the AliExpress app and website for more details.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress ( www.aliexpress.com ) is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 16 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422326/David_Beckham_x_AliExpress_20240527.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422324/AliExpress_x_Euro_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-beckham-stars-in-aliexpress-campaign-for-uefa-euro-2024-302155887.html