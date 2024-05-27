Hisense Middle East: Hisense Welcomes Goalkeeping Icon Iker Casillas Fernández to UEFA EURO 2024 'BEYOND GLORY' Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense is teaming-up former Spanish international and legendary Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas Fernández with Germany's World Cup winning captain Manuel Neuer for the Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' UEFA EURO 2024 campaign.

Renowned for his ability to produce spectacular saves, Iker Casillas is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. In joining Manuel as a Hisense Global Brand Ambassador, he will be adding support to the Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign and its iconic product line-up, celebrating the ultimate footballing achievement of winning EURO honors.

"I am delighted to partner with Hisense and join the 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign which puts the spotlight on celebrating the world's best goalkeepers," explained Iker Casillas. "A goalkeeper's winning reputation is based on their reliability. I am pleased to be invited by Hisense as a Global Ambassador, representing a company relied on by its customers for creating innovative technology that improves their lives."

With host nation Germany buzzing during the competition, Hisense as an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024 is joining the excitement with a 'Hisense BEYOND GLORY Tour', showcasing its innovative display technology delivering the perfect TV game-watching experiences, and latest smart-life home appliances.

Fans visiting the roadshow, which tours five host cities, have the chance to test their goalkeeping skills against a series of shooting challenges, whilst also exploring a showcase of Hisense's cutting-edge TV products and home appliances.

In his role as a Global Ambassador, Iker will be joining the footballing fun with personal appearances to meet fans at the Frankfurt leg of the 'Hisense BEYOND GLORY Tour' in late June and Berlin around early July during the tournament.

The Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign highlights the company's unwavering commitment to pioneering technology with unparallelled quality in the pursuit of a better life. The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship that Hisense has partnered with the event, providing a tremendous opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

