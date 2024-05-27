Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: 956621 | ISIN: KR7002350007 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2024 | 09:10
Nexen Tire: NEXEN TIRE Announces Participation at TIRE COLOGNE 2024

Tire manufacturer showcases a wide range of the latest tire products

NEXEN TIRE announces participation at TIRE COLOGNE 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it will participate in the TIRE COLOGNE 2024, which will be held in Cologne, Germany from June 4 to 6.

NEXEN TIRE will showcase its product portfolio at the TIRE COLOGNE 2024 introducing a wide range of the most recent tires across five categories: summer, all-season, winter electrical and racing tires. The N'BLUE 4 Season 2 and the N'FERA Sport, two award-winning products, will be on display for all-weather and summer tires, respectively.

NEXEN TIRE will hold two press conferences to showcase its latest winter products, WINGUARD Sport 3 and WINGUARD ice 3, for the Alpine and Nordic markets, as well as provide insights into its growth in original equipment (OE) for well-known car manufacturers. The conferences will take place on the first day of the show, initially in German and then in English.

This year, NEXEN TIRE will showcase premium high-performance quality tires in its motorsports and EV area, allowing visitors to participate in NEXEN TIRE's motorsport activities via a motorsport simulator while also viewing the displayed N'FERA Sport SUV EV, which is fitted in the Kia EV6.

In addition, a meet and greet autograph session with Eintracht Frankfurt legends Ervin Skela and Alexander Schur will be held on June 4 from 18:30 to 19:30, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans and visitors to meet the football icons.

Members of NEXEN TIRE Europe's executive team will be present at Tire Cologne 2024. Visit booth A-010/B-019 in Hall 6 to learn more about the company and its products.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c9a3367-37da-4111-be0a-1edff1a97afb


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
