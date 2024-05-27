Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBNQ | ISIN: KYG2341T1031 | Ticker-Symbol: H1A
Berlin
27.05.24
08:08 Uhr
0,048 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUTIME GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUTIME GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.05.2024 | 09:48
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Computime Group Limited: Computime announces the launch of one of the first true Matter thermostats

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Computime Group, a leading innovator in manufacturing, branded products and technology solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of one of the first true Matter thermostats. This milestone highlights our commitment to pioneering smart home technology and providing our OEM and ODM customers with state-of-the-art solutions.

Matter is set to revolutionize the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape as the next-generation standard for connected devices. Developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Matter offers an open, universal protocol that is not bound to any single ecosystem, providing consumers with unparalleled freedom and flexibility. It ensures privacy-sensitive, secure, and reliable local controls without the need for cloud dependency, addressing the growing demand for enhanced privacy and security in smart home devices.

The key principles driving Matter's development include simplicity, reliability, interoperability, and security. By ensuring that all Matter-certified devices work seamlessly together, Matter eliminates the complexities often associated with smart home technology. This leads to greater compatibility, easier setup, and more robust user experiences across various device types, including thermostats.

Computime's Matter thermostat represents a significant advancement in smart home technology, providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions and a short lead time to market, to meet the growing demand for interconnected and efficient home environments. We invite our customers to explore the capabilities of our new thermostat solutions. Computime's extensive expertise in developing and manufacturing smart home devices ensures that our customers receive high-quality, reliable products with a short lead-time that stand out in the competitive market.

CONTACT: Computime Group, inquiry@computime.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/computime-announces-the-launch-of-one-of-the-first-true-matter-thermostats-302155918.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.