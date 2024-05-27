Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2DT94 | ISIN: DK0060816148
Frankfurt
27.05.24
09:21 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2024 | 10:46
91 Leser
First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 28 May 2024. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              Conferize     
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060816148   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CONFRZ      
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 195,956,855 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             393,184,210 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  589,141,065 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.01     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          138515      
---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
