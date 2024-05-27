uCertify has been honored with the "Best Personalized Learning Solution" award at the prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards 2024. With a decade-long legacy of excellence, uCertify has now amassed an impressive 47 CODiE award wins in 11 Years, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / uCertify, headquartered in Livermore, California - a leader in interactive and hands-on career and vocational education courseware was named the winner for "Best Personalized Learning Solution".

uCertify Recognized by SIIA as the Best Personalized Learning Solution

uCertify is excited to announce its nomination as a finalist in seven prestigious SIIA CODiE Award categories. This consistent track record demonstrates our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to facilitate educators and prepare learne

The CODiE Awards are widely recognized as the industry standard for excellence in Business Technology products worldwide. This win marks uCertify's 47th CODiE Award in the past eleven years, solidifying their position as a constant innovator in the field. Noteworthy, the company has previously secured the coveted "Best Education Solution Award" in 2015 and 2017.

"This incredible recognition from the CODiE Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at uCertify. We are deeply grateful to our valued customers, partners, and students, as their trust and collaboration fuel our passion for innovation," said Manish Gupta, CEO uCertify, "Our customers and partners deserve nothing but the best, and they can expect a rapid pace of innovation from uCertify as we continue to push boundaries and redefine the standards of online education."

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners. Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!" stated Chris Mohr, President, SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the complete list of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. These awards honor products and services deployed specifically for education professionals.

A win at the SIIA Awards is a highly sought-after recognition. Finalists are carefully reviewed by expert judges, and SIIA members cast their votes on these finalists. The final winners are then selected based on combined scores from both rounds.

Winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based, and device-enabled teaching and learning management platform specializing in computer science, Project Management, and IT.

uCertify's platform supports various learning styles, including self-paced, instructor-led, and competency-based approaches. It offers online, remote, or blended learning environments for enhanced educational flexibility and effectiveness.

With more than 1000 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers an incredible range of topics in its course offerings. Built on scalable cloud infrastructure, uCertify provides a seamless learning experience with 24/7 support.

Contact Information

Meera Yadav

Sr. Manager, Strategic Partnerships

meera.yadav@ucertify.com

(415) 903 2366

SOURCE: uCertify

View the original press release on newswire.com.