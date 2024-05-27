Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Episurf Medical AB

With effect from May 28, 2024, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 07, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EPIS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060943 Order book ID: 337989 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 28, 2024, the paid subscription units in Episurf Medical AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 24, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EPIS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060950 Order book ID: 337990 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB