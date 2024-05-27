Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Frankfurt
27.05.24
09:21 Uhr
0,016 Euro
+0,008
+90,48 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2024 | 11:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Episurf Medical AB

With effect from May 28, 2024, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the
list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 07,
2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   EPIS UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060943              
Order book ID:  337989                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 28, 2024, the paid subscription units in Episurf Medical
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including June 24, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   EPIS BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060950              
Order book ID:  337990                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.