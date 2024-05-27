Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn and Angelini Pharma sign a partnership agreement renewal to commercialize AULIN® and MESULID® in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic





Helsinn and Angelini Pharma sign a partnership agreement renewal to commercialize AULIN® and MESULID® in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic

Lugano (Switzerland) and Rome (Italy)- May 27, 2024 - Helsinn Group ("Helsinn"), a global pharmaceutical company with a track record of over forty-five years of commercial execution and a strong focus in supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology, and Angelini Pharma ("Angelini"), an international pharmaceutical company, part of the Italian privately-owned multi-business Angelini Industries, that researches, develops and commercializes health solutions with a focus on the areas of Brain Health, including Mental Health and Epilepsy, and Consumer Health, announce today the signing of the Distribution and Licence Agreement renewal in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic for AULIN® and MESULID® (Nimesulide) for the treatment of acute (short-term) pain.

Erik Lommerde, Executive VP International Operations at Angelini Pharma, remarked: "We are delighted to renew our partnership with Helsinn. This collaboration is built on a foundation of mutual trust, highlighted by our shared commitment to professional excellence, in-depth product knowledge, and high-quality service. This alliance is crucial for both parties and represents a strong business relationship."

Dr. Melanie Rolli, Helsinn Group CEO, commented: "We are pleased to have signed this agreement with Angelini and honored to maintain our ongoing collaboration. Our long-standing partnership with Angelini exemplifies how Helsinn fosters relationships and alliances to deliver essential products to patients. We appreciate their extensive reach in these countries, which enables patient access to this much needed treatment."

About AULIN® MESULID®

The product is a non-selective, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)

and is available by prescription as an oral tablet and granules for oral suspension. It is used as a second line treatment for acute pain and primary dysmenorrhea.

Aulin® gel (other marketed brand names include: AulinDol®) depending on the market, is available by prescription or over the counter and is indicated for symptomatic relief of pain associated with sprains and acute traumatic tendinitis.

Further information is available in the Summary of Product Characteristics which can be provided upon request.

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over 2 billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology, and consumer goods sectors. A targeted investment strategy for growth; constant commitment to research and development; deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates. To learn more visit www.angeliniindustries.com.

About Angelini Pharma

Angelini Pharma is an international pharmaceutical company, part of the Italian privately-owned multi-business Angelini Industries. The Company researches, develops and commercializes health solutions with a focus on the areas of Brain Health, including Mental Health and Epilepsy, and Consumer Health. Founded in Italy at the beginning of the 20th century, Angelini Pharma operates directly in 20 countries, employing more than 3,000 people. Its products are marketed in over 70 countries through strategic alliances with leading international pharmaceutical groups. For more information about Angelini Pharma please visit https://www.angelinipharma.com

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic disease, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Helsinn, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, has direct commercial operations in the U.S. and an extensive network of long-standing trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in more than 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. Helsinn is proud of its history of operating with great integrity, passion and quality. The company is committed to continuously striving for innovation for its patients and embracing sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.comor follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

