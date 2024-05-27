With reference to the press release dated 16 May 2024, please note that the dial-in details for BW LPG Limited's ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code: "BWLP") Q1 2024 Financial Results Presentation have changed. The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 May 2024

Location Local Time Universal Time Oslo, Norway 13:00 CET UTC 1 hours New York, USA 07:00 EDT UTC 5 hours Singapore, Singapore 19:00 SGT UTC 8 hours

The financial results presentation will be held live via Zoom. Please register in advance at the link below:

https://bit.ly/BWLPGQ12024EP

A confirmation email will be sent, with information on how to join the Zoom meeting. A recording of the presentation will also be available after the event on the Company's website at https://www.investor.bwlpg.com.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, experienced employees and an in-house LPG trading division, BW LPG offers an integrated, flexible, and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts:

Kristian Sørensen, CEO

Samantha Xu, CFO

E-mail: investor.relations@bwlpg.com