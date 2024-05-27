AdUX - Agreement of Euronext to delist AdUX shares from the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam with effect from 24th June 2024

Press release

Agreement of Euronext to delist AdUX shares from the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam with effect from 24th June 2024

Paris, May 27th, 2024, 12:00 PM - AdUX group (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX), a specialist in digital advertising and user experience obtained the agreement of Euronext on 24th May 2024 to delist its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam with effect from 24th June 2024.

AdUX reminds its shareholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on 22nd April 2024 approved the proposed delisting of AdUX shares from the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam regulated markets and their simultaneous transfer to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility. The Board of Directors, meeting on 22nd April 2024 following the General Meeting, decided to implement this transfer.

Subject to Euronext's approval, the Company's shares will be listed on Euronext Growth under an accelerated admission to trading procedure for existing shares, without the issue of new shares.

The provisional timetable is as follows:

23th June 2024



Last day of trading of AdUX shares on the regulated market Euronext Amsterdam

Last day of trading of AdUX shares on the regulated market Euronext Paris 24th June 2024



Delisting of the Company's shares from the regulated market Euronext Amsterdam

Delisting of the Company's shares from compartment C of the Euronext Paris regulated market

Listing of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility

ABOUT ADUX

A pioneer of the sector, ADUX is a European specialist of digital advertising and user experience.

With a presence in 6 European countries, it attained a turnover of 22,1 million euros in 2023.

The company is listed in the Euronext Paris Compartment C and Amsterdam (Euronext).



Code ISIN: FR 0012821890 / LEI: 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Mnémo: ADUX

For more information, please visit www.adux.com

