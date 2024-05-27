Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Files Technical Report for the Sombrero Main/Nioc Project

Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a technical report on its Sombrero property titled Technical Report on the Sombrero Main/Nioc Project, Ayacucho Department, Peru (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with Canadian NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has an effective date of April 17, 2024. Concurrently with filing the Technical Report, the Company has filed its first annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2023. The documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.coppernicometals.com.

Ivan Bebek, CEO and Chair of Coppernico, stated, "This independent Technical Report summarizes the historical work and drilling for the Main/Nioc area which is the key area within our Greater Sombrero property and our current focus. The Company is well financed with our recent completion of a $19.4 million financing which exceeds the capital needed for the recommended drill program. Our AIF updates investors about our recent corporate developments and serves as a base disclosure document for our other plans."

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Main/Nioc area within the greater Sombrero Property in Peru, its flagship project. The Company continues to review additional premium projects in South America.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal deposits. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Sombrero Main and Nioc target areas of the project

Coppernico is currently an unlisted public reporting issuer. The Company intends to seek a listing on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies to do so. For more information, please visit www.coppernicometals.com.

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's plans to follow the recommendations of the Technical Report. This is a matter about which there cannot be any certainty. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's, AIF and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

