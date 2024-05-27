Swiss consulting firm Pexapark says the total capacity of signed power purchase agreements (PPA) in Europe in April more than doubled the volume it recorded in March. Meanwhile, all tracked PPA prices rose 1. 6% month on month. European developers signed 28 PPAs totaling 1. 5 GW in April. according to the latest report from Pexapark. The total capacity more than doubled the amount that Pexapark registered in March, making April the second strongest month by PPA activity this year. Tracked PPA prices reached €48. 20 ($52. 29)/MWh in April - a 1. 6% month-on-month increase. Nordic PPA prices rose ...

