VIVA TECHNOLOGY: VivaTech 2024: a record-breaking event

PARIS, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaTech 2024 broke records with more than 165,000 visitors over four days, a 10% increase over 2023. The event welcomed 13,500 start-ups, a 20% increase over the previous year.

A BUSINESS AND FINANCE ACCELERATOR

VivaTech has established itself as a key business event, generating more than 400,000 online business connections this year. Startups forged business relationships with companies from 25 sectors and met over 2,000 investors.

VIVA TECHNOLOGY CONFIRMS ITS INTERNATIONAL APPEAL

The event attracted representatives from more than 120 countries and 40 national pavilions. Japan, the country of the year, showcased its ecosystem with a ministerial delegation and more than 40 startups. Africa was also in the spotlight with the Africa Tech Lab and the AfricaTech Awards, honouring innovative startups such as Schoolz, Rology and Inclusivity Solutions.

AI AND SUSTAINABLE TECH AT THE HEART OF THE PROGRAMME

VivaTech 2024 showcased the latest advances in artificial intelligence, with nearly 40% of exhibitors dedicated to this technology. Sustainable tech was also in the spotlight, especially through the Impact Bridge, a space dedicated to initiatives for a sustainable future. VivaTech's environmental efforts were rewarded with ISO 20-121 certification.

DIVERSITY MORE THAN EVER IN VIVATECH'S DNA

Diversity took centre stage where over 40% of speakers were women. Among the most notable initiatives, the Female Founder Challenge rewarded Albane Dersy from Inbolt. At the same time, Femtech France took advantage of the event to launch its second Femtech industry barometer.

THE MEETING PLACE FOR REVEALS, EXCLUSIVITIES AND INNOVATIONS

For four days, VivaTech was the scene of numerous revelations, with some fifty worldwide or European exclusives unveiled. Among these, Tesla's Cybertruck made its first appearance in France, marking a highlight of the event.

INTERNATIONAL SPEAKERS

VivaTech 2024 consolidated its position as the must-attend technology event with over 400 international speakers sharing their visions on AI and sustainable tech. Speakers included Elon Musk, John Kerry, Eric Schmidt, Arthur Mensch, Robin Li, Linda Yaccarino and Serena and Venus Williams. Institutional figures such as Fumio Kishida, Bruno Le Maire and Thierry Breton also took an active part in the debates.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU FROM 11 TO 14 JUNE 2025 AT PARIS PORTE DE VERSAILLES!

