HONGQI E-HS9 Officially Becomes VIP Service Vehicle at Frankfurt Airport

BEIJING, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25th, HONGQI officially delivered the E-HS9 to Frankfurt Airport in Germany, providing VIP services for Europe's third-largest airport.

Located in the heart of Europe, Frankfurt Airport is not only the largest airport in Germany but also one of the most important aviation hubs in Europe, frequently hosting dignitaries and VIPs from around the world. The VIP service at Frankfurt Airport demands high standards in brand prestige, luxury experience, and product reliability. Previously, the airport's fleet included vehicles from top luxury brands like Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The addition of the HONGQI E-HS9 as a VIP vehicle signifies the recognition of HONGQI's luxury attributes and product quality by relevant authorities. The warm and thoughtful service that the HONGQI brand provides to its users will now extend to Germany and spread across the globe.

The HONGQI E-HS9 is the brand's first product exported to Europe, debuting in the Norwegian market in 2021. With the robust development of HONGQI's international business in recent years, the brand has achieved remarkable growth, doubling its sales for three consecutive years and establishing an extensive sales network with 82 offline points in countries like Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. This has garnered increasing praise from European customers, showcasing the excellence of the Chinese automotive industry and national automotive brands.

In 2024, HONGQI's new energy vehicles, the EH7 and EHS7, will soon be entering the European market, continuing to offer European customers a "better ride, better life", exclusive to the HONGQI brand.

