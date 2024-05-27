Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company"), is gearing up for the fall! We're inviting those interested in the mining sector to pre-register for the annual Fall Mining Showcase. The event will be held in-person at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel on October 16 and 17, 2024.

Red Cloud is welcoming over 80 global mining companies, investors, and acclaimed keynote speakers over the course of the two-day event.

This flagship event has proven to be an excellent opportunity to network and engage with some of Red Cloud's most prominent mining figures.

Don't miss out! Save the date and pre-register now to stay up to date. Visit us at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, so act fast as spaces are limited! For information on how you can get involved please email info@redcloudfs.com.





Red Cloud Financial Services - Save The Date Invite for Fall Mining Showcase 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/210674_df8b00c534a3ba86_001full.jpg

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

