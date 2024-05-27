Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - Sergei Astafjev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wallester AS, has been honored with the prestigious "CEO of the Year in the Fintech Industry" award by European CEO Rewards 2024. The recognition underscores Astafjev's exemplary leadership and the outstanding achievements of Wallester AS in the fintech landscape.

Since its founding in Tallinn in 2016, Wallester AS, under Mr. Astafjev's guidance, has not only garnered awards but also achieved a significant milestone by expanding to Valbonne in France. The judges' panel highlighted the company's growth and ambition, emphasizing its position as one of Estonia's top three financial institutions.

Under Mr. Astafjev's leadership, Wallester AS became the official partner and Principal member of Visa in 2018. In 2023, the company received further recognition by winning the "Best Management Platform" at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards. The judging panel acknowledged Wallester's impressive accolades and recent award success as distinguishing factors that set the company apart from other shortlisted candidates.

According to Sergei Astafjev, "In the increasingly competitive fintech landscape, the difference between success and failure often hinges on one crucial element: the customer experience." Positioned at the forefront of the industry, Wallester is a fintech start-up dedicated to creating cutting-edge, embedded financial solutions.

Originating from Estonia and extending its reach across the European Economic Area, United Kingdom, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, Wallester is more than a licensed financial institution; it is an innovator committed to customer-centric operations. Wallester's unique ethos revolves around putting the customer first, guiding every aspect of its operations, from product design to partner interactions.

Wallester views each client as a partner in a transformative journey fueled by innovative technologies and transformative fintech solutions. The company's approach is not merely transactional but considers each interaction a vital stage in the client's journey-from initial communication and negotiation to solution implementation and continuous, dedicated support.



Wallester AS is a fintech start-up based in Estonia, offering cutting-edge, embedded financial solutions across the European Economic Area, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The company is committed to a customer-first approach, viewing clients as partners in a transformative journey guided by innovative technologies and transformative fintech solutions.

